59 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
1441
Aero 16 +22%
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
7624
Aero 16 +54%
11709
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
1448
Aero 16 +28%
1849
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
12269
Aero 16 +46%
17884

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
7.46 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +114%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

