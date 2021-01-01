Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Omen 15 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

71 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1792 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +6%
11.4 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

