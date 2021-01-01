Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

72 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 92-126% higher FPS
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100-115 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +168%
13.1 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

