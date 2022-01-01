Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or Predator Triton 300 SE – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
56 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (114.1 vs 142 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Predator Triton 300 SE

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm
12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 62.6 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% 76%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 77%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +31%
6.42 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 300 SE
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
2. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
3. HP Omen 17 (2021) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
7. MSI GP66 Leopard and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
8. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
9. MSI GF75 Thin and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
10. MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat and Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский