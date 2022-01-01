You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 0 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i7 11375H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (114.1 vs 142 square inches)

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 323 x 228 x 17.9 mm

12.72 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~73.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB 62.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.7% 76% DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 77% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 300 nits Predator Triton 300 SE +10% 330 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 0 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1455 MHz GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +31% 6.42 TFLOPS Predator Triton 300 SE 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.