NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|62.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.7%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.3%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|763 gramm
|490 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6434
7119
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +28%
1759
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9422
10710
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1598 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC289
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
