HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 59-80% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 100%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +107%
13.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
