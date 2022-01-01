You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 59-80% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 137 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 - sRGB color space 99.5% - Adobe RGB profile 73.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 100% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1425 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +107% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

