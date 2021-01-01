Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

72 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
77 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
From $1850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~86%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100-115 W 60-75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +76%
13.1 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

