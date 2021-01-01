Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

72 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 76 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
  • Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 76 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~74%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100-115 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +104%
13.1 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

