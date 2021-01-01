HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.9%
|Response time
|7 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5181
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3808
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100-115 W
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
