Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

70 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 5 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100-115 W 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
13.1 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +4%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
2. Dell G5 15 5510 or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
3. HP Omen 17 (2021) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
4. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R4 or m15 R5
7. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
8. Dell Alienware m15 R3 or m15 R5
9. ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 or Dell Alienware m15 R5
10. ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502) or Dell Alienware m15 R5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский