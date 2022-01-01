You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 87 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (142 vs 185.2 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 87 against 70 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 399.2 x 299.4 x 20.9-21.4 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.82-0.84 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69% Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 56 dB 54.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1191:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% - Response time 7 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 300 nits Alienware x17 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 115 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1387 MHz GPU boost clock - 1702 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 Intel) 6.42 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R1 +104% 13.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.4 dB 88 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

