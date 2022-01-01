Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 87 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (142 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 81% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 87 against 70 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 56 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +115%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD)
2. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
3. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Omen 17 (2021)
4. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
5. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and x17 R1
6. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and MSI Stealth GS77
7. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)
8. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 (2022)
9. Dell Alienware x17 R2 and m17 R5 Ryzen Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский