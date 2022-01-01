Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.84 kg (6.26 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 357.2 x 272.1 x 24.9 mm
14.06 x 10.71 x 0.98 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 48 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 600:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 56.9%
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% 40.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 39.1%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm 567 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +36%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB 76 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
4 (57.1%)
3 (42.9%)
Total votes: 7

Related Comparisons

1. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and ROG Strix G15 G513
2. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Omen 17 (2021)
4. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
5. Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
6. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition)
7. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Alienware m15 R4
8. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5505 SE
9. G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and G5 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский