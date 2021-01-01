HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell G5 15 5510
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
From $1050
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +45%
1353
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +88%
5181
2754
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3808
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100-115 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1