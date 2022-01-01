Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 65% sharper screen – 226 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm
13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 56 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% 75.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 74.1%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +5%
6.42 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB 75.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.5 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

