Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or XPS 17 9700 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9700

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
54 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9700
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Dell XPS 17 9700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell XPS 17 9700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
XPS 17 9700

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 375 x 248 x 20 mm
14.76 x 9.76 x 0.79 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~90.1%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 1686:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% 90.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 94%
Response time 7 ms 41 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
300 nits
XPS 17 9700 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm 447 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1485 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +111%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB 82.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
2. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
3. Omen 17 (2021) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
4. TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and XPS 17 9700
7. Blade 17 (2021) and XPS 17 9700

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9700 and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский