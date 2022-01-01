HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.3%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|763 gramm
|508 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1456
1489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6341
6573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1759
1823
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9422
9759
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|78.3 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
