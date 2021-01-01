Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or MECH 15 G3 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Eluktronics MECH 15 G3

64 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
74 out of 100
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1440
Battery 94 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 95-130% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 94 against 70 watt-hours
  • 37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
MECH 15 G3

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm
14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~73.3%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 -
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% 77%
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% -
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
300 nits
MECH 15 G3 +17%
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 712-1530 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1057-1740 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2048 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS
MECH 15 G3 +173%
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB 89 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
2. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell G5 15 5510
4. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Dell Alienware x15 R1
5. HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
6. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
7. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15 (2021)
8. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and XMG Neo 15 (M21)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский