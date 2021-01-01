HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 70 against 62 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (142 vs 158.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVII (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
- Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- 24% sharper screen – 170 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|392.6 x 259.8 x 24.9 mm
15.46 x 10.23 x 0.98 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|1020 cm2 (158.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|55.9 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1191:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|99%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.7%
|65.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|72.3%
|69.7%
|Response time
|7 ms
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|763 gramm
|873 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +16%
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6022
7246
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel) +33%
1759
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9422
11884
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|712-1530 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1057-1740 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2048
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
