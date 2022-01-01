Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or Aero 16 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 16

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16
HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) and Gigabyte Aero 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 82-112% higher FPS
  • Around 90% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
vs
Aero 16

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1191:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.5% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 72.3% 100%
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 763 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
1456
Aero 16 +21%
1760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6341
Aero 16 +85%
11709
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
9422
Aero 16 +90%
17884

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6.42 TFLOPS
Aero 16 +149%
16 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) vs Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
2. Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) vs Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
3. Omen 17 (2021) vs Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
4. TUF Gaming F15 (2021) vs Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
6. XPS 17 9700 vs Aero 16
7. XPS 17 9710 (2021) vs Aero 16
8. Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Aero 16
9. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) vs Aero 16

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 16 and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский