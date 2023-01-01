You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 100 against 83 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 54.1 dB 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 16.1 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 848:1 25700:1 sRGB color space 99.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.4% 88% DCI-P3 color gamut 74.4% 99.1% Response time 14 ms 67 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 200 / 280 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 922 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1296 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +43% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81 dB 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.