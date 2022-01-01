Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 200 W 100 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 6 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +5%
7.46 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 17 (2022) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
2. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-46) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 5 Gen 7 (2022, AMD) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
4. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
6. Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)
8. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58 and Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский