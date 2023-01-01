You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs) Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~86% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54.1 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 848:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 73.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.4% - Response time 14 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 200 / 280 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 922 grams 738 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 100 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Omen 16 2022 (AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) +17% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 81 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.6 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.