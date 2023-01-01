Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

63 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
VS
70 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~86%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54.1 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 848:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.4% -
Response time 14 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 200 / 280 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 922 grams 738 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 81 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

