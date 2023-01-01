HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU603 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54.1 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|848:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74.4%
|-
|Response time
|14 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:10 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|200 / 280 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|922 grams
|738 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
1714
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10415
11901
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1625
1769
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15489
15984
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|100 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|81 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|13.0 x 8.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1