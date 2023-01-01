Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or Inspiron 16 5630 – what's better?

63 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
VS
47 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Dell Inspiron 16 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) and Dell Inspiron 16 5630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 232-317% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 83 against 54 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
vs
Inspiron 16 5630

Case

Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.7%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level (max. load) 54.1 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 848:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 73.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.4% -
Response time 14 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +20%
300 nits
Inspiron 16 5630
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 200 / 280 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 922 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16
GPU performance
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +422%
7.46 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 5630
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.6 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

