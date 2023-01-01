HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) vs Dell Inspiron 16 5630
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 232-317% higher FPS
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 83 against 54 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.41 kg (5.31 lbs)
|1.85 kg (4.08 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches
|Area
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|54.1 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|848:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|99.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|73.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74.4%
|-
|Response time
|14 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|200 / 280 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|922 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +68%
10415
6194
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1625
Inspiron 16 5630 +3%
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +157%
15489
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|81 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.6 mm
|-
|Size
|13.0 x 8.6 cm
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
