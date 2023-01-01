You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Battery 83 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 5630 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 15.42-18.2 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.61-0.72 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~82.7% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 - Noise level (max. load) 54.1 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 848:1 800:1 sRGB color space 99.2% - Adobe RGB profile 73.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74.4% - Response time 14 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +20% 300 nits Inspiron 16 5630 250 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 200 / 280 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 922 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP - 45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +422% 7.46 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 5630 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 81 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size 13.0 x 8.6 cm 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.