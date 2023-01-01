Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or XPS 17 9730 (2023) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) vs Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)

63 out of 100
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) and Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
vs
XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.41 kg (5.31 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~90.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 54.1 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 848:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 73.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74.4% -
Response time 14 ms -
Max. brightness
Omen 16 2022 (AMD)
300 nits
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 200 / 280 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 922 grams 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Omen 16 2022 (AMD) +2%
7.46 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 81 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.0 x 8.6 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
2. XPS 15 9520 (2022) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
3. XPS 17 9720 (2022) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
4. Blade 17 (2022) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
5. MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
6. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
7. Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16") and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
8. Gram 17 (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
9. Gram 16 (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
10. Gram Style 16" (2023) and XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) and HP Omen 16 2022 (AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский