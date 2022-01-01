Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2022) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
HP Omen 16 (2022)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2022) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 83 against 62 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 990 grams less (around 2.18 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (102.9 vs 141.8 square inches)
  • 23% sharper screen – 169 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 / 230 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1560 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2022) +101%
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

