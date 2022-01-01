You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits

Display has support for touch input

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~86% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte - Display tests Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2022) 300 nits ROG Flow X16 (2022) +267% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 230 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 125 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1463 MHz GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2022) 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Flow X16 (2022) +36% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.