Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2022) or ROG Flow X16 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2022) and Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2022)
vs
ROG Flow X16 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.4 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.76 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~86%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte -
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2022)
300 nits
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 230 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1463 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1695 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X16 (2022) +36%
8.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
3. HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022)
4. HP Omen 16 (2022) vs HP Omen 17 (2022)
5. HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Dell G15 5525
6. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
7. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
8. Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) vs Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow X16 (2022) and HP Omen 16 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский