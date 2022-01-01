You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~73.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 56 dB 39.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 / 230 W 100 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2022) 6.42 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) +115% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.4 dB 80.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.