HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 58% sharper screen – 216 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.7 vs 141.8 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|97.4%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 230 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|636 gramm
|565 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +11%
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8957
9738
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +14%
1853
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +3%
13642
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1700 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC285
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.0 x 7.6 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1