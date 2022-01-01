Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2022) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2022) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2022) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 83 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~74%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 54 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Battery

Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 18 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
