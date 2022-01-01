Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2022) or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
HP Omen 16 (2022)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2022) and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141.8 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 62-84% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 87 against 83 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2022)
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2022)
300 nits
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 230 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.0 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2022)
13642
Alienware x15 R2 +22%
16582

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1778 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +112%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

