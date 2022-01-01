You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (141.8 vs 185.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 87 against 83 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~69% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 56 dB 52.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 1920 x 1080 (480Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2022) 300 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 230 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm 1003 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1504 MHz GPU boost clock - 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2022) 6.42 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +115% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.4 dB 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.