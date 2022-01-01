You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 83 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 83 against 64 watt-hours

37% sharper screen – 137 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.3 vs 141.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2022) +36% 300 nits Precision 3571 220 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 20 GPU performance Omen 16 (2022) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.6 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.