Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 97 against 83 watt-hours

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~90.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2022) 300 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 150 / 230 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Omen 16 (2022) +5% 6.42 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

