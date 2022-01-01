HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
- Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 70.9 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.29 kg (5.05 lbs)
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|915 cm2 (141.8 inches2)
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.1%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|56 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 / 230 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|636 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +27%
1797
1413
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +42%
8957
6324
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +29%
1853
1438
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2022) +32%
13642
10349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|84.4 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
