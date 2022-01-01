You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 83 against 70.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm

14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78.2% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2022) 300 nits Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 70.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 150 / 230 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1455 MHz GPU boost clock - 1590 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance Omen 16 (2022) +31% 6.42 TFLOPS Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 84.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.