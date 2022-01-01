Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2022) or Omen 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2022) vs Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

60 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2022)
61 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
HP Omen 16 (2022)
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
Display
Battery 83 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2022) and Omen 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2022)
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 83 against 70 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2022)
vs
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.29 kg (5.05 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 248 x 23 mm
14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 915 cm2 (141.8 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.1% ~78%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 56 dB 56 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 / 230 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 636 gramm 750 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2022)
6.42 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +16%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 84.4 dB 86.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.6 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

