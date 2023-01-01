Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2023) or Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

67 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2023)
VS
71 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
HP Omen 16 (2023)
Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2023) and Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (148.3 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
  • Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2023)
vs
Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches		 399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~62.9%
Side bezels 11.1 mm 27.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 62 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 98% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 85%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 80%
Response time 7 ms 8 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 280 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 630 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 16 (8P + 8E)
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 17 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

