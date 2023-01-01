HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (148.3 vs 182.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
|399.3 x 295.5 x 26.8-27.6 mm
15.72 x 11.63 x 1.06-1.09 inches
|Area
|957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
|1180 cm2 (182.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~62.9%
|Side bezels
|11.1 mm
|27.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Material
|-
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|62 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|-
|G-Sync
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|-
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|98%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|80%
|Response time
|7 ms
|8 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|280 / 330 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|630 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1801
2020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11424
17515
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1824
2109
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15738
24623
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|145 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|17 TFLOPS
|9.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
