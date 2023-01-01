Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 165 Hz Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs) Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP Omen 16 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm

13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~73.2% Side bezels 11.1 mm 4.3 mm Colors Silver Gray Material - Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 2 4 Noise level (max. load) - 48 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 300 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - G-Sync (configurable) Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests sRGB color space 98% 100% Response time 7 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2023) 300 nits ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom Charge power 230 / 280 W 100 / 280 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 630 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 145 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 17 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Omen 16 (2023) +139% 17 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.9 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ROG Strix G15 G513 (2022): - Comes with a detachable FHD camera.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.