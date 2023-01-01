Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2023) or ROG Strix G17 (2023) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (148.3 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2023)
vs
ROG Strix G17 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches		 395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~74.1%
Side bezels 11.1 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Material - Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 49 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - G-Sync
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 98% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Bottom
Charge power 230 / 280 W 240 / 280 / 330 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 630 grams 810 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 5.2 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 12
Threads 16 24
L3 Cache 24 MB 64 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon 610M
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 17 TFLOPS 9.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2023) +79%
17 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 (2023)
9.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

