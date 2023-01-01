HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 608-830% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
- 71% sharper screen – 234 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (113 vs 148.3 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches
|322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|957 cm2 (148.4 inches2)
|729 cm2 (113 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.5%
|~83.6%
|Side bezels
|11.1 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black, Silver, Blue
|Material
|-
|Top: Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|234 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|-
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|98%
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Bottom
|Right
|Charge power
|230 / 280 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|-
|Weight of AC adapter
|630 grams
|390 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10 (6P + 4E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2023) +9%
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2023) +8%
11424
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2023) +4%
1824
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2023) +16%
15738
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|145 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|17 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3072
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1