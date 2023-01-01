Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2023) or Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2023) vs Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)

67 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2023)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
HP Omen 16 (2023)
Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
2880 x 1800
CPU
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2023) and Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 608-830% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
  • 71% sharper screen – 234 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (113 vs 148.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2023)
vs
Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)

Case

Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm
14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches		 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches
Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 729 cm2 (113 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~83.6%
Side bezels 11.1 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Blue
Material - Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 16.1 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No -
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 98% 100%
Response time 7 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2023)
300 nits
Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) +100%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Bottom Right
Charge power 230 / 280 W 90 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter 630 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.9 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (6P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 145 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 17 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3072 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2023) +1106%
17 TFLOPS
Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

