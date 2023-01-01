Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i7 13620H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2023) Can run popular games at about 608-830% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 83 against 75 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 71% sharper screen – 234 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

71% sharper screen – 234 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (113 vs 148.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 369 x 259.4 x 23.5 mm

14.53 x 10.21 x 0.93 inches 322.8 x 225.9 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.89 x 0.7 inches Area 957 cm2 (148.4 inches2) 729 cm2 (113 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.5% ~83.6% Side bezels 11.1 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Silver, Blue Material - Top: Aluminum

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2880 x 1800 Size 16.1 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor No - Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 98% 100% Response time 7 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2023) 300 nits Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 83 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time 2:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Bottom Right Charge power 230 / 280 W 90 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 630 grams 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 145 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 17 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3072 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 20 GPU performance Omen 16 (2023) +1106% 17 TFLOPS Vivobook S 14 OLED (K5404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.