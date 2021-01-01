Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
60 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (143.7 vs 161.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +183%
13.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

