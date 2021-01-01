HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (143.7 vs 161.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|397.2 mm (15.64 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|262.1 mm (10.32 inches)
|255 mm (10.04 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +58%
1471
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +196%
5496
1857
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +33%
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +92%
4092
2127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1536
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1