Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

74 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
71 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 0 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width - 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height - 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness - 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~82.1%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +91%
21.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
2. HP Spectre x360 15 vs Omen 17 (2021)
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Omen 17 (2021)
4. MSI GE76 Raider vs HP Omen 17 (2021)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R5 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. Dell G3 15 3500 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and HP Omen 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский