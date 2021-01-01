Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

69 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
73 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
From $2500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 74 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1110 grams less (around 2.45 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (161.3 vs 197.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 74 against 70 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52-78DF)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 3.9 kg (8.6 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 400 mm (15.75 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 319.2 mm (12.57 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 35.3 mm (1.39 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 1277 cm2 (198 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~64.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 140 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

