Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 49.9 Wh
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU
Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 237-323% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 70 against 49.9 watt-hours
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1500 grams less (around 3.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • 79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (100.1 vs 161.3 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1069:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +431%
13.8 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

