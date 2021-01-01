Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
75 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width - 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height - 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness - 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~72.8%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 115-150 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 6144 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +33%
21.8 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

