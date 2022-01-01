Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

62 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
HP Omen 17 (2021)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (142.7 vs 161.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 397.2 x 262.1 x 26.9 mm
15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 inches		 359.8 x 256 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 10.08 x 0.96 inches
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~72.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 120°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +106%
13.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Loudness - 73.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
