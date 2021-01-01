Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Display
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours

Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width - 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height - 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness - 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~69%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021) +20%
300 nits
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 115 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +66%
21.8 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

