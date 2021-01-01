Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or G5 15 5510 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5510

68 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
VS
53 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5510
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 397.2 mm (15.64 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 262.1 mm (10.32 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 26.9 mm (1.06 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~68.9%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021) +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +58%
1471
G5 15 5510
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +100%
5496
G5 15 5510
2754
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1504 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1802 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +332%
13.8 TFLOPS
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4
2. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
3. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
4. HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700
5. Dell G5 15 5510 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Dell G5 15 5510 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
7. Dell G5 15 5510 vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
8. Dell G5 15 5510 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
9. Dell G5 15 5510 vs Dell G5 15 5500

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5510 and HP Omen 17 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский