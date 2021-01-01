HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5510
HP Omen 17 (2021)
From $1080
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
55
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 183-249% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5510
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|397.2 mm (15.64 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|262.1 mm (10.32 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|26.9 mm (1.06 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|1041 cm2 (161.4 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.2%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +58%
1471
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +100%
5496
2754
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4092
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1504 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1802 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
