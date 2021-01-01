HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700
Dell G7 17 7700
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
45
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
52
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
91
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
57
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 339-463% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.79 kg (6.15 lbs)
|2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
|Width
|-
|398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
|Height
|-
|290 mm (11.42 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
|Area
|0 cm2 (0 inches2)
|1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~Infinity%
|~71.4%
|Side bezels
|-191.5 mm
|7.6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|95%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73%
|Response time
|7 ms
|9 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|130 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +12%
1408
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +9%
5006
4591
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
470
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +75%
3839
2190
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
