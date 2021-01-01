Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or G7 17 7700 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell G7 17 7700

72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
60 out of 100
Dell G7 17 7700
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Dell G7 17 7700
From $1379
Display
Battery 97 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell G7 17 7700 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 339-463% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell G7 17 7700
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 97 against 70 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
G7 17 7700

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.85 kg (6.28 lbs)
Width - 398.2 mm (15.68 inches)
Height - 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Thickness - 19.3-20.7 mm (0.76-0.81 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 1155 cm2 (179.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~71.4%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 100% 95%
Adobe RGB profile - 73%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73%
Response time 7 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 17 (2021)
300 nits
G7 17 7700
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 130 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +12%
1408
G7 17 7700
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +9%
5006
G7 17 7700
4591
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 17 (2021) +75%
3839
G7 17 7700
2190

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +617%
21.8 TFLOPS
G7 17 7700
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

