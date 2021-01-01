Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 17 (2021) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

HP Omen 17 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

72 out of 100
HP Omen 17 (2021)
67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP Omen 17 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
Display 3072 x 1920
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 17 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 17 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 132-180% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
  • 78% sharper screen – 226 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 17 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.79 kg (6.15 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width - 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height - 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness - 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 0 cm2 (0 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~Infinity% ~84.4%
Side bezels -191.5 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 6144 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 17 (2021) +240%
21.8 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

